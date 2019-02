Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks the game clinching field goal during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Ramsin Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday to capture a National Football League record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 also became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.