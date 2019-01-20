Rams headed to Super Bowl after overtime win over Saints

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and cornerback Marcus Peters (22) celebrate after an interception against the New Orleans Saints during overtime in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams won a spot in next month’s Super Bowl when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime in the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game on Sunday.

The Rams will play the winner of Sunday’s American Football Conference (AFC) title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3.

The Rams have played in three previous Super Bowls, beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Atlanta in 2000 when they were the St. Louis Rams. They last appeared in the title game in 2002 when they lost to the New England Patriots 20-17.