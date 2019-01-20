Rams headed to Super Bowl after overtime win over Saints

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams won a spot in next month’s Super Bowl when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime in the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game on Sunday.
The Rams will play the winner of Sunday’s American Football Conference (AFC) title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3.
The Rams have played in three previous Super Bowls, beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Atlanta in 2000 when they were the St. Louis Rams. They last appeared in the title game in 2002 when they lost to the New England Patriots 20-17.
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford