Super Bowl MVP may be Eagles' backup next season

(Reuters) - The Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles may have a quarterback controversy brewing - or at least a tough decision.

Backup signal caller Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, to win most valuable player honors.

However, Eagles coach Doug Pederson talked about returning to the big game next season with a different quarterback - Carson Wentz.

Pederson and Wentz held talks about the next campaign after Sunday’s win, the coach told a news conference on Monday.

“I told him you’re a big, big part of why this team won this championship, won this game. I told him that hopefully we’ll be back in this game with him leading the way,” Pederson said.

Wentz, Philadelphia’s regular quarterback, put the Eagles in position for a postseason run with his high caliber play before suffering a season-ending knee injury in December.

Foles took over, finishing a 13-3 regular season and leading the Eagles to playoff victories over the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and New England.

The 29-year-old played like a veteran starter in the Super Bowl, passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching a fourth-down pass from tight end Trey Burton to put Philadelphia up 22-12 before the half in perhaps the most remarkable play of the game.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018. Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles celebrates winning Super Bowl LII with his daughter. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Pederson was therefore asked who would be the starting quarterback next season.

“I knew I couldn’t get off this stage without that question,” the coach said before avoiding a direct answer.

”You know what? I‘m going to tell you right now, we’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to get on this plane, go back to Philadelphia, we’re going to celebrate with our fans back in Philly.

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates with owner Jeffrey Lurie after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

”We’ve got a long off season -- well, really a short off season now. We’re just going to enjoy this moment.

“I‘m happy for Nick, I‘m happy for the team. It’s not about one guy, it’s about the team. Like I said, we’re going to enjoy these next few days.”

Foles, who is under contract for one more year, would not be drawn on the possibility of a different role next season.

“I am not really worried about the future right now,” he said. “I‘m just living in the moment.”

He added that he looked forward to working again with his friend Wentz.

“I am excited with Carson coming back,” Foles said. “The dude is a stud.”