New Jersey's first legal Super Bowl wagers underwhelm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sportsbooks in New Jersey handled nearly $35 million of wagers on Sunday’s Super Bowl game, state gaming regulators said on Monday, the first time fans in the state could legally wager on what is usually the biggest American betting event of the year.

NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. The Vince Lombardi Trophy is lifted by New England Patriots' Julian Edelman as he celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIII. REUTERS/Mike Segar

It was good for betters. They won - and casinos and sportsbook operators lost - $4.6 million altogether on Sunday’s otherwise unexciting game, regulators said.

But the total amount bet was less than industry expectations, with upwards of $100 million anticipated in New Jersey, according to PlayNJ.com’s lead sports betting analyst Dustin Gouker.

Altogether, Gouker forecast that more than 1 million people would wager about $325 million nationally on this year’s game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

That would be double last year, when sports betting was not broadly legal in most states. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May overturned a 1992 federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada, allowing other states to legalize, regulate and tax sports betting.

Nevada regulators have not yet released their Super Bowl betting data. Last year, sportsbooks there handled nearly $159 million of wagers.

The Super Bowl usually represents 30 percent to 40 percent of Nevada’s total sports wagers in February. PlayNJ.com modeled its New Jersey estimate on that basis.

“The New Jersey market is not as event-driven as Nevada, and it’s not as much of a destination, at least not yet, for the Super Bowl,” Gouker said on Monday. “It remains to be seen if Super Bowl is just a much smaller part of the picture in New Jersey or if the numbers will be way down for February.”

Delaware, Mississippi, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and one tribal casino in New Mexico also now have legal sports betting, and at least 15 more states so far this year are expected to consider legalizing it.

In Delaware, betting on the game totaled $2.2 million, with a $643,041 loss for its casinos and sportsbook operators, regulators there said.