C Swanson retires from NFL

Free agent center Travis Swanson, who made 53 starts in the NFL, announced his retirement from the NFL at age 28.

An Arkansas product, Swanson was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014, starting 42 games over the next four seasons before signing with Miami last season. He started 11 games for the Dolphins after starting center Daniel Kilgore was injured.

Swanson made his announcement on Instagram, citing family reasons for stepping away from football.

“This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I,” Swanson wrote. “When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities. I will always love football, but the love for your child is a level of love that has no comparison.

“I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life and will be for the remainder. In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas to places all over the globe.”

—Field Level Media