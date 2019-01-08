Reports: Bucs finalizing HC deal with Arians

FILE PHOTO: Indianapolis Colts head coach Bruce Arians watches the field against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a deal with Bruce Arians to be their head coach, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

According to NFL Network, Arians will sign a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option.

Arians, 66, stepped down last year in an apparent retirement after going 49-30-1 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. He is a two-time Coach of the Year award winner, including when he went 9-3 as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

NFL Network reports Arians intends to hire Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator, Harold Goodwin as run-game coordinator/offensive line, Byron Leftwich as passing-game coordinator and Clyde Christensen as quarterbacks coach.

Bowles (defensive coordinator) — who was just fired as the New York Jets’ head coach — Goodwin (offensive coordinator) and Leftwich (quarterbacks coach) were on Arians’ staff in Arizona. Leftwich stayed on the Cardinals’ staff this season and was promoted to offensive coordinator after the midseason firing of Mike McCoy, but the Cardinals let Leftwich go last week. Christensen was the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis when Arians was the offensive coordinator.

Arians spent the 2018 broadcasting games for CBS. In November, he said he wouldn’t consider taking any head-coaching jobs except for the Cleveland Browns’ opening, but he has familiarity in Tampa. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was in Arizona in 2013 as the vice president of player personnel, and Arians has worked with quarterback Jameis Winston since he was a youth football camp attendee.

Arians replaces the fired Dirk Koetter, who spent three seasons as the Bucs head coach and agreed Tuesday to become the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

