Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to two-year, $25M deal

Linebacker Lavonte David signed a two-year, $25 million contract to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Kyle Zedaker/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

David is the longest-tenured player on the roster. Multiple reports pegged the guarantees in the deal at $20 million for the 31-year-old.

“I didn’t want to go nowhere. I have a legacy here I’m trying to chase,” David said Friday. “I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls.”

Money to keep David in Tampa was freed up thanks to quarterback Tom Brady signing a deal that created $19 million against the 2021 salary cap, per reports.

Tampa also re-signed linebacker Keith Minter to a one-year deal on Friday.

The Buccaneers entered the month not knowing where the cash might come from to retain their key free agents. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was given the franchise tag, David re-signed on Friday, leaving pass rusher Shaq Barrett as the top pending free agent for the team who remains unsigned. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown are also unrestricted free agents.

David said the team has been talking contract for more than two weeks. He never felt the need to look for a “plan B.”

“I was real secure and confident we were going to get something done,” David said.

David and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis are the only two players in league history to amass at least 1,000 tackles, at least 20 sacks and at least 10 interceptions through their first eight seasons.

