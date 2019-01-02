Report: Bucs consider Notre Dame's Kelly as coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could try to lure Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to be their next coach, according to a report from Chicago’s 670 The Score.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, United States; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on from the sidelines in the 2018 Cotton Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bucs coach Dirk Koetter was fired after Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the report, a search firm enlisted to help the Bucs find a new coach suggested Kelly as a potential hire.

Kelly has reportedly been apprised of Tampa Bay’s interest, but has not indicated whether he is interested.

Kelly, who has gone 81-35 since replacing Charlie Weis at Notre Dame in 2010, is coming off a season-ending blowout loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Fighting Irish went 12-0 during the regular season.

After Kelly took Notre Dame to the national championship game in his third season, he interviewed to be head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Shortly thereafter, he said he was committed to Notre Dame.

“For me to say I’ll never coach in the NFL — I have no idea. I’m not trying to be evasive. It’s the truth of the matter. It’s all about timing,” Kelly said in 2013.

Koetter went 19-29 in three seasons as coach of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay finished 5-11 this season after Sunday’s 34-32 loss.

Koetter went 9-7 in 2016 in his first season at the helm. But back-to-back 5-11 seasons doomed him.

—Field Level Media