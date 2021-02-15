Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a Florida hotel room, authorities confirmed.

FILE PHOTO: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson of the NFC celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter the NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry/File Photo

Police said the 38-year-old Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in the Tampa suburb of Brandon since Jan. 11.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located him at the hotel and spoke with him. After assessing his well-being, the missing persons report was canceled.

A housekeeper found Jackson deceased at about 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said there were no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Jackson played 12 seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2005-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-16). The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns in 155 games.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Jackson posted six 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL with 19.2 yards per reception in his first season with Tampa Bay in 2012.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.”

Glazer praised Jackson’s work with his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and said he was the team’s nomination in four straight seasons (2013-16) for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Jackson emerged as a top receiver when he caught 18 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in three games in the 2007 postseason. The Chargers lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing,” the Chargers said in a statement. “Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it.”

The Chargers selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado.

