ESPN unveils nine-part Tom Brady documentary series

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Tom Brady in action. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and ESPN announced Thursday that the network will air a nine-part documentary series in 2021 focusing on Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances.

The series will be titled, “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,’’ which the quarterback says is a reference to Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech that adorned the weight-room wall when he was at the University of Michigan in 1995.

“It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way,” Brady wrote on Twitter of the speech, also posting a video trailer for the series.

The series will be a joint production between ESPN, Brady’s production company (199 Productions) and Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, who was an executive producer of the six-episode series Tom vs. Time that aired in 2018.

Brady has appeared in nine Super Bowls and won six, both of which are records for an NFL player. He and the New England Patriots triumphed in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII, while losing XLII, XLVI and LII.

“To have personal firsthand accounts and an athlete at Tom’s level who doesn’t often give firsthand accounts can add up to a remarkable series,’’ said Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president for content.

Brady is preparing for his first season with the Buccaneers after joining them as a free agent in March. He played his first 20 seasons with the Patriots.

—Field Level Media