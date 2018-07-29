FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2018 / 5:36 PM / in 2 hours

Bucs' top pick Vea carted off at practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, Tampa Bay’s top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was carted off the practice field with an apparent lower leg injury on Sunday.

Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Vita Vea high fans after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Vea was seen getting his left shin wrapped prior to leaving the Buccaneers’ first practice in pads.

“Vita left practice; not sure what it is. It’s a lower leg injury of some kind,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, per ESPN. “We’ll know later. I don’t know right now.”

Vea, who the Bucs selected 12th overall out of Washington, was injured on an 11-on-11 running play.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, it appears Vea suffered a calf strain.

The 23-year-old has drawn strong reviews in camp from Koetter and defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

“He’s doing very good,’’ Smith said recently, per the Times.

“He’s a big strong anchor point and he can rush the passer. So we’re excited. It’s early. We’ve got to just keep tugging along and find out the right mix.’’

