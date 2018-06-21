Report: Buccaneers quarterback Winston expects suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston expects to be suspended for a violation of the personal conduct policy at the conclusion of the ongoing NFL investigation into an alleged incident with an Uber driver in 2016.

Jun 12, 2018; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) runs with the ball as he works out during minicamp at One Buccaneer Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Tallahassee radio host Jeff Cameron reported “Winston’s camp” anticipates a suspension to arise from the league’s probe of the alleged incident from March 2016 with an Uber driver in Arizona.

Part of the reason for the punishment, per the report, is Winston failed to report the allegation to the NFL as required by the collective bargaining agreement.

Also per the CBA, Winston has the right to appeal any punishment.

The Buccaneers re-signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started three games and went 2-1 last season. Fitzpatrick was in the lineup after Winston injured his shoulder at New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick finished with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 2017.

Tampa opens the season against the Saints in New Orleans before hosting Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and then facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.

—Field Level Media