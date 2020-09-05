Titans move LB Beasley to active roster - report

Outside linebacker Vic Beasley will come off the non-football injury list and join the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster for the season opener, according to NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.

The offseason free-agent acquisition initially reported 10 days late for the start of camp and was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. Beasley reportedly racked up $500,000 in fines.

Beasley then was put on the NFI list after failing to pass a physical. He has yet to practice with the team.

Beasley, 28, was the Titans’ most noteworthy free agent addition of the offseason. He signed a reported one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract — which could max out at $12 million with incentives — after spending five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) out of Clemson in 2015, Beasley has 37.5 career sacks over 78 NFL games (60 starts). In 2016, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season.

Over the past three seasons, Beasley has amassed a combined 18 sacks — with at least five each season — and three forced fumbles.