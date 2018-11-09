Byard fined for Monday's 'star' celebration

The NFL fined Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard $10,026 for his dancing and stomping on the Dallas Cowboys’ midfield star, ESPN reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 14, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Byard’s celebration occurred after he intercepted a pass during Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Cowboys.

Byard raced from the end zone to midfield after the first-quarter play. Several of his teammates joined him.

“I made the play, and I ran straight to the 50-yard line,” Byard told reporters after the game. “It was kind of off the wall a little bit.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t so thrilled with Byard’s antics. He strongly rebuked his actions.

“I’m not, and I won’t be,” Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s not what we want as an organization, and that’s not what I want as a head coach. I want our guys to play as hard as they possibly can for each other, between the whistle, and as physical and aggressive and as clean as they possibly can.”

Vrabel discussed the matter with Byard after Monday’s game and again the following day.

“Some people loved it, some didn’t, but the main thing is the head coach didn’t like it, and that’s the most important thing,” Byard told reporters on Wednesday. “I am more concerned with the trust and the way my head coach and my teammates view me. Those guys know that I am not a selfish person.

“I understand that act looked selfish and that’s why we had a talk about that,” Byard said. “I don’t want to be in the doghouse, or end up in the doghouse over a celebration.”

The Titans host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

—Field Level Media