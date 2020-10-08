Another positive test, Titans' facility closed

FILE PHOTO: Oct 4, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans fans make their way in and out of the Titans Team Store on the originally scheduled day of a game between the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was rescheduled for October 25 at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Another positive test for the Tennessee Titans will keep the facility closed on Thursday and puts Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in serious doubt.

The Titans learned of another positive COVID-19 result from Wednesday’s testing, ESPN reported, and an inconclusive test was confirmed as a positive as the coronavirus count for the franchise is at 23 (13 players, 10 team personnel) since Sept. 24.

Off last week due to a postponement of the scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Titans have not been allowed in the team facility for more than a week.

Scheduled to return from their forced bye week to face Buffalo on Sunday, the Titans are likely looking at another week off, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Complicating any scheduled adjustments being considered: the Bills have a short week of prep ahead with a Thursday game next week.

The NFL is discussing possibly shifting the standard for playoff teams to include winning percentage as the primary factor to determine the expanded playoff field -- over total wins -- if teams wind up playing less than the scheduled 16-game regular season schedule, ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media