Titans WR Davis expected to play after brother's death

FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Corey Davis is expected to play Thursday night when the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts, one day after the death of his brother, NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky said.

Titus Davis, 27, passed away Wednesday of renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney disease.

Titus played football at Central Michigan (2011-14) and was a four-time All-Mid-American Conference selection. He ranks first in Chippewas history in receiving yards (3,700) and touchdown receptions (37) -- breaking Antonio Brown’s records in both categories -- and is fourth in receptions (204). He spent time on the practice squad of four NFL teams.

Corey Davis, who played at Western Michigan, credited his big brother for inspiring him to play football.

“He’s the sole reason I’m playing this sport today,” Corey Davis told the Detroit Free Press in 2016. “We’re always working and getting better together. He’s helped me, even when I was at Western, and he was at Central. He’s helped me find things I need to do better and improve on.”

The younger Davis was the No. 5 overall selection of the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. In six starts this season, he has 29 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

--Field Level Media