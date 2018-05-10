Report: Nashville leading candidate for 2019 NFL Draft

The city of Nashville is the leading candidate to host the 2019 NFL Draft, according to a report from ESPN.

A decision is expected to be announced during the league’s spring meeting May 22-23 in Atlanta, according to the report, and, if not selected, Nashville would be the favorite for the 2020 event.

The other candidates to host the 2019 and 2020 NFL drafts are Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City and a combination bid from Cleveland/Canton, Ohio. A winning city cannot host the draft in both years.

The 2018 NFL Draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event was held in New York City from 1965-2014 before being moved to Chicago for 2015-16. Philadelphia hosted the 2017 draft.

—Field Level Media