Reports: Packers to hire Titans OC LaFleur as HC

After almost a month-long search, the Green Bay Packers will name Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, according to reports from multiple outlets.

He will become the 15th head coach for Green Bay’s storied franchise after being interviewed on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers started notifying other candidates who were interviewed to tell them they were out of the running.

The 39-year-old LaFleur, who just completed his first season as offensive coordinator of the Titans under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, spent 2017 as the Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach (the Rams finished eighth in the league in rushing, 10th in passing), and was quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16.

The Titans missed the playoffs this season after finishing 9-7, and were ranked No. 25 in total offense, No. 27 in scoring and 29th in passing with quarterback Marcus Mariota, but seventh in the league in rushing.

LaFleur, who is from Mount Pleasant, Mich., made his start in the NFL coaching ranks in 2008 with the Houston Texans, connecting with Kyle Shanahan, now the San Francisco 49ers head coach. He joined Mike and Kyle Shanahan with the Washington Redskins, then worked in Atlanta under Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur will replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired by Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy on Dec. 2 after Green Bay was stunned by the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay interviewed at least 11 candidates, many of whom had offensive backgrounds and previous experience as head coaches.

