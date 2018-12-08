Report: Titans OL Lewan fined for ripping officials

FILE PHOTO: Dec 6, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) tries to draw a penalty on Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) after the whistle during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has been hit with a hefty fine for bashing officials after a win over the New York Jets, according to Nashville radio host Paul Kuharsky.

The league fined Lewan $26,739 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he brazenly bashed the officiating crew after the Dec. 2 game.

“It’s frustrating with some of those calls. . . .There were just some absolutely ridiculous calls,” said Lewan, who also used an expletive to describe the calls and later told his wife he expected to get fined.

Lewan might want to keep the checkbook handy, given his antics on Thursday night.

Lewan was spotted flipping off the skycam while being tended to by medical staff during the Thursday night win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

—Field Level Media