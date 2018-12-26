Titans QB Mariota says he's 'fighting' to play finale

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day-to-day ahead of a crucial Sunday night finale against the Indianapolis Colts, but vowed on Wednesday he is doing “everything in my power” to be on the field.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a pass during warm ups before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Making his weekly radio appearance on 104.5 FM’s Wake-Up Zone, Mariota gave an update.

“I am doing my best, (trying) to get back,” Mariota said. “That’s all I can do. I’ll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time.”

“But again, I am fighting and I am going to do my best to be out there.”

Coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that Mariota is dealing with a stinger and will be monitored throughout the week as the Titans prepare for the must-win game vs. the Colts.

Mariota left Saturday’s 25-16 victory against the Washington Redskins late in the first half, and backup Blaine Gabbert finished the game.

Mariota described the injury by saying his “whole right side” went “numb and tingly.”

The Titans signed quarterback Austin Davis this week as insurance in case Gabbert is forced to start.

The winner of the prime-time clash of the Titans (9-6) and Colts (9-6) makes the playoffs as an AFC wild card, while the loser’s season will end.

—Field Level Media