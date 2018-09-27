Titans grant WR Matthews his release

The Tennessee Titans released wideout Rishard Matthews on Thursday, the team announced, a day after reports emerged that the veteran had requested to be let go.

Sep 23, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (18) catches the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Matthews’ request, which general manager Jon Robinson said he received Monday, stemmed from a lack of playing time and targets. Matthews has just three catches for 11 yards this season while playing only half (95) of the team’s offensive snaps.

“We explored the trade option with several teams, and I would say that market never really manifested itself to get a deal,” Robinson told reporters Thursday.

Matthews, who turns 29 next month, had signed a one-year extension in August worth $7.75 million but contained no guaranteed money. He now becomes a free agent. He posted a photo of his family on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, “When Daddy’s home for good. That is unless someone Calls him to get off the couch.”

The seven-year veteran was productive in his first two seasons in Tennessee, putting up 945 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016 and 795 yards and four TDs last season.

Robinson said the Titans will look at available wideouts in free agency but won’t be in a rush to sign one. That likely means more work for Taywan Taylor, a 2017 third-round pick, alongside 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis. Taylor has played 65 offensive snaps (34.2 percent) this season, trailing Davis (163) and Tajae Sharpe (110).

“We are all sticking together,” Taylor told reporters. “Rishard was one of our playmakers, and losing a playmaker is obviously not ideal. But now there is an opportunity for guys to step up and produce even more.

