Titans sign K Parkey, 2 RBs

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) watches his field goal during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports - 11270500

The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Cody Parkey and running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins on Tuesday.

Reports circulated Monday that the Titans would sign Parkey to replace Cairo Santos, who was released after missing four field-goal attempts in Sunday’s 14-7 home loss to Buffalo.

Parkey was released by the Bears during the offseason after missing a 43-yarder with seconds remaining in Chicago’s 16-15 playoff loss to visiting Philadelphia. He worked out for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts but did not sign.

Parkey, 27, earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with the Eagles in 2014. He also has played for the Browns and Dolphins. He went 23 of 30 on field-goal attempts and 42 of 45 on extra points with the Bears last season.

Smith played in 48 games for the Dallas Cowboys over the past four seasons, running 99 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns and catching 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He was with the New York Giants this offseason and released from their injured reserve list.

Dawkins was signed from the Titans’ practice squad. He appeared in two games for Tennessee last season.

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry was signed to the practice squad after being released Monday. The Titans also released offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.

—Field Level Media