Report: NFL temporarily bans on-field pyrotechnics

The NFL temporarily is banning on-field pyrotechnics and “flame effects” while its investigates a fire that occurred last Sunday during Tennessee Titans’ pregame ceremonies, ESPN reported Friday.

The league said the ban will be in place until it finishes its review of the circumstances at Nissan Stadium in Nashville last week. As the Titans were marking the jersey retirement for Eddie George and the late Steve McNair, flames shot out of one of the on-field pyrotechnic machines.

No one was injured.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement Friday, confirming that pyrotechnics away from the field remained allowed.

—Field Level Media