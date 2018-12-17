Titans CB Ryan out for season

FILE PHOTO: Nov 26, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan is out for the season with a broken leg.

Ryan announced the news himself on Monday morning in a social media post shared across multiple platforms.

“I broke my left fibula and will miss the remainder of the season,” Ryan said. “I poured my heart and soul into this season so it’s unfortunate. However, anyone who knows me knows how relentlessly I will train and come back a better player with few weaknesses. I am proud of how I played, I’m proud of how my team is playing, and I’m proud I was able to walk off the field with a broken leg.”

Ryan, 27, is in his second season in Nashville after four years with the New England Patriots. He posted 76 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 2018.

