Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos

FILE PHOTO: Aug 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Pittsburgh won 18-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker Cairo Santos on Wednesday.

The Titans open the season on Sunday at Cleveland.

Succop began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee’s final two preseason games.

The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9.

Succop converted 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 extra-point tries in 16 games last season. He is 235 for 281 (83.6 percent) in field goal attempts and 314 for 323 on extra-point tries in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2013) and Titans (2014-18).

Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay.

Santos was 9 of 12 on field goals and 17 of 17 on extra points with the Buccaneers in seven games last season.

—Field Level Media