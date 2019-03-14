NFL transactions notebook: NT Mebane agrees to deal with Chargers

Nose tackle Brandon Mebane remained with the Los Angeles Chargers after agreeing to a two-year deal on Wednesday, according to the team.

Mebane had 40 tackles and one sack in 12 games last season, his third with the franchise. He has 17.5 career sacks in 12 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2007-15) and Chargers.

—OT Daryl Williams re-signed with the Carolina Panthers for one year in a deal worth $7 million, according to the NFL Network.

Williams played in just one game last season after dislocating his right kneecap during training camp. He has played in 40 games (29 starts) in four seasons with the Panthers.

—The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks on a one-year, $4 million deal, per multiple reports.

Kendricks, 28, joined Seattle during the 2018 season and had 19 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks in four games. He pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last year and could face significant jail time, with his sentencing scheduled for April.

—TE Jared Cook will visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, according to NFL Network.

Cook, who turns 32 in April, is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance after posting career highs of 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Oakland Raiders last season.

—RB Jay Ajayi will visit the Indianapolis Colts next week, NFL Network reported.

Ajayi, 25, is coming off a torn ACL after posting 184 yards and three scores on 45 carries with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He has 2,516 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

—S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is visiting with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network, while the Washington Redskins still hope to re-sign him.

Clinton-Dix, 26, was acquired by Washington for a fourth-round pick before the 2018 trade deadline. He posted three interceptions, six pass breakups and 93 tackles last season.

—CB Jason Verrett is visiting with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, in that order, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The former first-round pick of the Chargers has played in just five games over the past three seasons due to injuries. He reached the Pro Bowl in 2015.

—The New England Patriots will re-sign DE John Simon to a two-year deal, per multiple reports, and also picked up the 2019 option for special teams ace Matthew Slater, ESPN reported.

Simon, 28, had two sacks and three QB hits in 11 games (two starts) last year. Slater will make $2.4 million in 2019, the final year of his contract. The 33-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro selection.

The Patriots are also expected to bring back former RB Brandon Bolden, per reports, after he spent last year in Miami.

—The Dolphins announced the release of four-time Pro Bowl G Josh Sitton, who sustained a season-ending shoulder injury last season and played in just one game with the team.

Miami will save $5 million by releasing Sitton, who signed a two-year contract prior to last season. The Dolphins also agreed to terms with TE Clive Walford, according to multiple reports.

—The Dallas Cowboys re-signed swing tackle Cameron Fleming to a two-year, $8.5 million deal, according to NFL Network.

Fleming, 26, played in 14 games last season, making three starts in place of injured LT Tyron Smith.

—The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign All-Pro return man Andre Roberts, according to multiple reports.

Roberts, a 31-year-old wideout, was named first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl with the New York Jets last season after leading the league in punt-return average (14.1) and scoring on a punt and kick return.

—OL Ted Larsen signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Bears after playing the last two seasons with the Dolphins. Larsen started eight games at right guard for Chicago in 2016.

—LB Adarius Taylor agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with $2.55 million guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland.com reported. The Browns are also expected to sign former Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris to a two-year deal, per NFL Network.

—DT Mitch Unrein was waived by the Buccaneers with a failed-physical designation. Unrein sustained a concussion during training camp last season and spent his lone season with Tampa Bay on injured reserve.

The Bucs also re-signed running back Peyton Barber on a one-year, $2,025,000 deal, per ESPN.

—The Packers re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Lewis, 34, joined Green Bay last season after 12 years in Jacksonville, serving primarily as a blocker.

—The Jets re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Hewitt, who turns 26 in April, had 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games (four starts) last season.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo and punter Jordan Berry on two-year deals. Chickillo had 1.5 sacks last season while playing primarily special teams. Berry ranked 26th in net punting average (38.8 yards per punt).

