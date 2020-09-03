Report: NFL further limits size of traveling party

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The NFL will limit its teams to a traveling party of 70 staff members in the 2020 season, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday.

That includes coaches, medical personnel and necessary support staff. Two weeks ago, the league announced a maximum of 110 and now has reduced that number by 36 percent.

“These policies have evolved and will continue to evolve,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the publication.

Additionally, staff members must fly with the team if they intend to have contact with the rest of the traveling party.

The reduction is part of the NFL’s effort to try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

