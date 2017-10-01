Bears' Trevathan suspended for two games for illegal hit

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended by the NFL for two games without pay for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Davante Adams during Thursday’s game.

The NFL said Trevathan had been guilty of violating player safety for the tackle that occurred in the third quarter of the game that Green Bay won 35-14.

Adams was taken to hospital after the tackle and released on Friday.

“I regret the level I hit him at,” Trevathan told reporters after the game. “But you got to understand I had momentum, and I was just trying to make a play.”