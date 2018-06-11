Drug charges against free agent safety T.J. Ward dropped

Charges against free agent safety T.J. Ward stemming from his January arrest for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia have been dropped, according to Hillsborough County Court records.

Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward celebrates recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ward, 31, was arrested on Jan. 3 at his apartment in Tampa, Fla., for the third-degree felony and misdemeanor charges. The charges, which originally stemmed from an incident in October 2017 after police investigated an alarm call at Ward’s apartment, were officially dropped last Thursday.

“There were numerous issues with the case, and the state did the right thing and dropped the charges,” Ward’s lawyer Stephen Romine said according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Ward spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 12 games (four starts) and totaling 31 solo tackles and three passes defensed. Ward had joined the Buccaneers on a one-year, $5 million deal, and became a free agent in March.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2014-16, prevailing in Super Bowl 50 with the team in 2016, after playing the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

—Field Level Media