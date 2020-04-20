Dozen NFL teams begin virtual offseason programs

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Team facilities and practice fields remain vacant, but 12 NFL teams are opening offseason training programs on Monday.

The virtual learning will include video sessions with position coaches, workout implementation and tracking, team meetings and playbook sessions.

Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 remain idle as the NFL draft approaches on Thursday.

The 12 teams reporting from their remote locations to begin offseason training include the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins.

The Bills, Colts and Patriots are reportedly the only three teams in that group expected to do actual workouts, albeit virtually.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that his team is planning to focus on one-on-one sessions with players, going through film and technique work, and then breaking down into small groups of three to four to discuss specifics.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said his players will participate in two hours of “classroom work” per day for four days each week over the next three weeks.

—Field Level Media