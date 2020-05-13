NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday.

All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtual period initially was slated to end on Friday.

Like nearly all sporting leagues, the NFL is keeping its operations in flux as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s memo, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, includes an extension of rules set forth in the collective bargaining agreement and modified on April 13 to allow for virtual interaction as opposed to on-site and on-field work.

“If a club’s offseason workout program does not currently include virtual workouts, nothing prohibits the Club from adding virtual workouts to its program at a later date provided players are given adequate notice to prepare for participation in the workouts,” the memo read.

“All offseason workout programs must conclude by June 26. In the event Club facilities reopen at some point in June, under protocols established by the League in consultation with our medical advisors, the remaining on-field portion of the program will be determined in consultation with the Joint Committee and will be promulgated to Clubs at the earliest possible date.”

