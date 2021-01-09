Kurt Warner says he tested positive for COVID-19

May 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; NFL Hall of Fame member Kurt Warner throws out a first pitch prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network studio analyst Kurt Warner announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

.”.. Bummed I won’t be in studio w/my guys on NFL Gameday Morning bc I have recently tested positive for Covid... I’m doing well, going through protocols & hope to be back in studio next weekend!” Warner posted on Twitter.

Warner joined NFL Network in 2010 following his 12-year NFL career. The two-time MVP and Super Bowl XXXIV winner was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

--Field Level Media