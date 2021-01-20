Washington closes facility after COVID-19 outbreak

The Washington Football Team closed its facility for the rest of the week after coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

NFL Network reported the positive cases came in the aftermath of a get-together outside of the team facility after Washington’s season ended in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“Earlier this week we became aware that members of our organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “These individuals have now quarantined. All other players and staff who remain in the area continue to follow the testing cadence and guidelines under the offseason protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, however, we chose to close the Inova Sports Performance Center for several days and have the staff work from home.”

Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record but lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.