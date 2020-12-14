Bettors still not buying into Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has charged into the lead of the beleaguered NFC East with a four-game winning streak, but that has yet to impress bettors.

Washington (6-7) is the -305 moneyline favorite to win the division by DraftKings, but only 1 percent of the total bets and 7 percent of the money wagered back the division leaders.

That’s compared to 93 percent of the bets and 64 percent of the handle backing the last-place Dallas Cowboys (4-9), who are being offered at +7500

The New York Giants (5-8) are being backed by 2 percent of the bets and 16 percent of the handle at +400. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 4-8-1 with Sunday’s upset of the New Orleans Saints and are backed by 4 percent of the bets and 13 percent of the handle at +600.

The money behind the Cowboys can be attributed to their status as heavy favorites to win the division before the season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott in October.

Not only do the Cowboys have to make up two games on Washington with only three to play, Dallas also was swept in the season series. So outside of a three-way tie that changes the tiebreaker scenario, the Cowboys would need to win out and have Washington lose all three of its remaining games.

Washington is scheduled to close out the regular season with road games at Seattle (9-4) and Carolina (4-9), with a home game against the Eagles sandwiched between them.

Dallas will host San Francisco (5-8) and Philadelphia before traveling to East Rutherford, N.J., to finish the regular season against the Giants.

The Giants have one of the hardest remaining schedules with a home game against Cleveland (9-3) followed by a road trip to Baltimore (7-5) before hosting the Cowboys. The Eagles will travel to Arizona (7-6) before an opportunity to eliminate the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 16. Philadelphia closes the regular season at home in a game against Washington that could determine the division title.