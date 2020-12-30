Washington LB Davis announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis announced Tuesday that he is retiring after the season.

FILE PHOTO: Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is honored with the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year award during ceremonies ahead of the the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

That could be as soon as Sunday, as a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would knock the Washington Football Team out of the postseason.

Sunday’s contest will be the 200th regular-season game of an NFL career that began in 2005.

“This weekend will be my last regular season football game ever,” Davis wrote on his Instagram account. .”.. Sometimes things can happen that cause you to feel unworthy, just know that No man can steal what God had already planned for your life! I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you! You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours!”

Davis played his first 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was a Pro Bowler in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.

He defied logic by playing in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos with a broken right forearm. He broke the arm two weeks earlier in the NFC Championship Game against the Arizona Cardinals and insisted he would play and posted seven tackles in the 24-10 loss to Denver.

Davis spent the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining Washington this season. That allowed him to play his final season under Ron Rivera, his former coach with the Panthers.

Davis said he will wear commemorative cleats for his final game with one of the shoes mentioning that he overcame three ACL tears in his right knee during his career.

Davis has just six tackles in seven games this season while playing just 137 defensive snaps.

Overall, he has 1,216 tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles, 13 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.

Prior to his NFL career, Davis was a consensus All-American in 2004 after his final college season at Georgia. He was selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2005 draft by the Panthers.

-Field Level Media