Washington to allow 3,000 fans for Giants game

The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans to attend the Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field against the New York Giants.

“Welcome back! It’s a small step back towards normalcy in this crazy time,” tweeted Julie Donaldson, the team’s senior vice president of media and content.

The team plays in Landover, Md., and state Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that both the Redskins and Baltimore Ravens could open their stadiums to fans as long as they occupied fewer than 10 percent of the seats amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FedEx Field seats about 80,000.

The team did a trial run with 200 friends and family members on hand Oct. 11 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” said Jason Wright, team president. “Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George’s County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans.”

Tickets will be sold to season-ticket holders, based on tenure. All fans must wear face coverings.

