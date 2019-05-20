Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with a season-ending torn left ACL, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports - 10243462

The Redskins sent Foster for an MRI exam after the injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.

“Reuben, the type of player that he is, the type of energy that he brings, he wouldn’t be laying down unless something was wrong. We’ll hope for the best right now until we get the results, but very concerning for sure,” Gruden said after the workout.

“I’ll just have to wait and see before I get too emotional about it.”

Foster was emotionally distraught as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.

Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Allen was observing the workout from nearby.

Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”

“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. ... He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.

“I don’t know how to process it really. We’ve had some bad luck over here for the past couple of years, but this one here takes the cake.”

The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.

Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.

