Report: Foster won't appeal being placed on exempt list

Linebacker Reuben Foster has agreed not to challenge his placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, making it unlikely he’ll play for the Washington Redskins this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Foster was claimed off waivers by the Redskins less than three days after the San Francisco 49ers released him Nov. 25 following his arrest on a domestic violence charge at the team hotel in Tampa, Fla.

According to Schefter’s report, Foster won’t take any action on the league’s decision until the legal process has played out.

Being on the exempt list means Foster cannot practice with the team or attend games, but he may attend meetings and participate in individual workouts or other allowed non-football activities.

The NFL has not announced if it will suspend Foster, 24, who has a history of legal difficulties in addition to his most recent arrest.

A second-degree charge of marijuana possession stemming from an arrest in Alabama in January was dismissed when he finished a first-time offender program.

In February, he faced several felony charges, including domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession. Those charges stemmed from his ex-girlfriend’s accusation that Foster assaulted her in his home in Los Gatos, just south of San Jose, Calif.

When the woman recanted her allegations, only the weapons charge remained, and Foster pleaded no contest to misdemeanor weapons possession.

Foster was sentenced in July to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines.

The NFL suspended Foster for the first two games this season, citing the league’s conduct and substance-abuse policies.

—Field Level Media