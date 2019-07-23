Reports: Redskins to part ways with LB Mason Foster

FILE PHOTO: Jun 4, 2019; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) runs with the ball during minicamp at Redskins Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports - 12832518

The Washington Redskins are releasing veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games.

Foster seemed to be in line for a starting role again, especially after the Redskins lost Reuben Foster to a torn ACL in spring camp, but the release signals that the team is comfortable with second-year pro Shaun Dion Hamilton and Jon Bostic (signed after Reuben Foster’s injury) as the starting inside linebackers.

The Redskins will save $4 million in salary cap space, according to reports, by releasing Mason Foster.

Foster, Tampa Bay’s third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the Redskins in late September 2015. He has 661 career tackles, with 41 for loss and 8.5 sacks, in 107 games (92 starts).

—Field Level Media