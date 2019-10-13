Redskins will take time choosing Gruden's successor

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden looks over the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Redskins aren’t expected to begin the search for a head coach to replace the fired Jay Gruden until the end of the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Instead, interim head coach Bill Callahan and the remainder of the coaching staff will be given a shot by owner Daniel Snyder to turn around the Redskins, who entered play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 0-5, Schefter said.

The Redskins fired Gruden, who was in his sixth season with the team, on Monday morning. He had compiled a 35-49-1 record that included a 33-7 home loss to the New England Patriots last weekend. Entering this season, he had won at least seven games in four straight years, including a 9-7 mark in 2015 that saw Washington reach the playoffs.

While rumors have surfaced that longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin could be headed to Washington, Schefter quashed those ideas on Sunday. Tomlin is under contract with the Steelers until after the 2021 season and to lure him away, Washington would have to richly compensate Pittsburgh and make Tomlin an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“Neither of which is going to happen,” a source “close to the situation” told ESPN.

“I don’t see Mike going to Washington,” the source continued. “That is so far-fetched. It’s so far out there. It would have to be a deal that the league never has seen before and would change the way business is done in football, and I don’t see that happening.”

