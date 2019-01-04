Report: Redskins tell Gruden his job is safe

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports - 11919122

With eight of the 32 NFL head-coaching jobs available, reporters asked Jay Gruden earlier this week if the Washington Redskins would be the ninth. He admitted he was not sure.

On Friday, the team reportedly informed its head coach that he will indeed be back for the 2019 season, according to NBC Sports Washington.

The news comes on the heels of the Redskins’ season falling apart, as they finished 7-9 after a 6-3 start that saw them in first place in mid-November. Gruden, who is 35-44-1 in his five seasons in Washington, has finished in third or fourth in all but one campaign (2015) leading the Redskins — including no playoff wins.

Speculation about Gruden’s job status lingered past Black Monday after the Redskins ended the season by getting shut out at home 24-0 by NFC East rival Philadelphia, especially considering the history of notoriously impatient owner Daniel Snyder. But Gruden may have been helped by the avalanche of injuries that rocked the team in 2018, including losing their top two quarterbacks (Alex Smith, Colt McCoy) to season-ending injuries during the season’s second half.

Gruden is the seventh head coach, not including interim coach Terry Robiskie in 2000, during Snyder’s ownership since 1999. Gruden has the longest tenure of all of them with his five seasons in Washington.

Under Snyder, the Redskins have just six winnings seasons in 20 years, winning 10 games just three times. Washington has just two playoff wins since Snyder bought the team in 1999.

