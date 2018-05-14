Redskins defensive back Hall retiring after 14 seasons

Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall is retiring after 14 NFL seasons, telling reporters “I’m done. ... “I’m not playing,” and that he is considering offers to join a front office or work in television.

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles while being chased by Washington Redskins free safety DeAngelo Hall (23) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Hall, 34, was the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons for the Falcons, intercepting 17 passes. Hall was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2008 for a second-round pick and agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract with $24.5 million guaranteed.

However, he was released on Nov. 5 after playing just eight games for the Raiders; though he did intercept three passes, he struggled to adapt to Oakland’s style of man-to-man defense.

Hall signed a one-year contract with the Redskins three days later and intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in his first game with the team. He finished with 25 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections in seven games for Washington, and agreed to a new six-year, $55 million contract in the offseason.

Hall went on to play 10 seasons for Washington, intercepting 23 passes in 106 games and transitioning to free safety during the 2015 season. He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2016 season and did not return to the field until last November, finishing the season with 11 tackles and two passes defensed while starting two of five games.

