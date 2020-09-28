Haskins to remain Washington's QB, for now

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins hasn’t lost the support of coach Ron Rivera -- yet.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team lost to the Cleveland Browns 34-20 on Sunday, and Haskins completed just 21 of 37 passes for 224 yards. His two touchdown passes were overshadowed by three interceptions and a 58.8 QB rating.

Rivera said Monday morning that the team played hard and deserved a better outcome in Cleveland.

“There were a lot of guys that put their heart out on the field and, truthfully, they deserve better,” Rivera said.

“When you look at the way Daron (Payne) played and Jonathan (Allen) and Montez (Sweat), guys like that are leaving it on the field. Jon Bostic. Guys played hard. Then you turn around to the offensive side and you look at those guys on the offensive line were battling and fighting, too, and the things that the backs and the receivers and the tight ends.”

Rivera said he wasn’t ready to abandon Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019, and turn to Kyle Allen or veteran Alex Smith.

“I mean, you have to say at some point there is, and I’ll cross that bridge when I get there,” Rivera said.

Haskins, 23, has completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 625 yards, with four touchdowns and three picks in leading Washington to a 1-2 mark. His passing percentage is lowest in the league. The team is averaging 288.0 yards per game -- better than only the winless New York Giants (272.3) and Jets (263.7).

The defense, however, is keeping Washington in games, surrendering the seventh-fewest yards per game (334.3).

Rivera said Haskins must work on correcting “untimely errors” or could face being replaced.

“We have to make sure everyone is playing well enough to win,” he said. “There is a cutoff point for me. There is.”

The task doesn’t get easier for Haskins. Washington will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) on Sunday. The Ravens had the fourth-best team defense in the league entering Monday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

