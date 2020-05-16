Report: Former Redskins star Manley has coronavirus

Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

The entity said Manley was tested after feeling ill about 10 days ago. The report added that Manley is resting comfortably and in “no imminent danger at this time.”

Former Redskins teammate Darryl Grant said he heard the news from Manley’s daughter.

“He tried to shake it — 14 days of fever trying to be a boss,” Grant reportedly wrote on Facebook.

The 62-year-old Manley is a franchise legend and the Redskins’ all-time leader with 91 sacks, one ahead of current Washington player Ryan Kerrigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 1981 and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Redskins.

During a four-season run from 1983-86, Manley record 58 sacks, including a career-high and franchise record 18.5 in 1986, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Manley played nine seasons with the Redskins before finishing his career with the then-Phoenix Cardinals (1990) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1991). He had 97.5 career sacks and two interceptions in 143 games (120 starts).

Manley dealt with alcohol and drug issues during and after his standout career.

—Field Level Media