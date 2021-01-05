Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game

FILE PHOTO: Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team said it will not allow fans to attend its NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in Landover, Md., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our entire team, especially our players, will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Washington said in a statement. “We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe.”

Washington claimed the NFC East title and its first playoff berth since 2015 with a 20-14 victory over the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to finish 7-9.

The Washington Football Team didn’t allow fans to attend regular-season games until releasing about 3,000 tickets for a Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.

Washington said the team’s decision to prohibit fans for the playoff game was because it wanted to follow the “continued restrictions from the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County regarding limitations on gatherings due to COVID-19,” according to the statement.

