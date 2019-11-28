Redskins CB Norman to remain backup Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) leaves the field after the RedskinsÕ game against the Detroit Lions at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will suit up again, but only play as a backup, on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers, head coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday.

“He’ll be playing,” Callahan said. “But he’s not a starter this week. He’ll be backing up.”

Norman has been “fighting through some injuries,” according to Callahan, and was expected to be scratched last week against the Detroit Lions, but he wound up dressing and playing just two snaps, both on special teams.

Fabian Moreau — normally the nickelback — started on the outside opposite Quinton Dunbar, while rookie seventh-round pick Jimmy Moreland played in the slot in nickel packages. Washington held Detroit to 189 yards passing and intercepted Jeff Driskel three times.

Norman, who turns 32 in December, is in the fourth year of a five-year, $75 million deal that pays him $11.3 million this season. He is expected to be released this offseason, voiding the remaining $12.5 million on his contract, after Washington’s reported efforts to trade him in recent years failed.

Norman has six pass breakups and one interception in 10 games (eight starts) this season. He has 43 pass breakups and seven picks in 56 games since joining Washington as a free agent in 2016.

The eighth-year pro has not returned to the Pro Bowl since making his lone appearance and earning first-team All-Pro honors with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

