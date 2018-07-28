Redskins rookie Payne (ankle) sidelined 2-3 weeks

The Washington Redskins will be without rookie defensive tackle Daron Payne for two to three weeks after his left ankle was stepped on in training camp on Friday.

Jan 9, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne (94) speaks to media after winning the National Championship during a press conference at the Sheraton Downtown hotel. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The 13th overall pick out of Alabama, Payne will be in a walking boot for a week, according to the team.

Payne is expected to pair with 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen, also out of Alabama, on the defensive line and has lined up at nose tackle thus far in camp.

Head coach Jay Gruden doesn’t seem worried by the injury.

“He’ll probably get stronger in his two weeks working out,” said Gruden, per ESPN. “He’s in great shape, so it’s not a big deal. He’s already very smart, knows the defense, so he’s in great shape.”