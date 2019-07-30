Redskins, OT Penn agree to one-year deal

Offensive tackle Donald Penn agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, who are in camp without top tackle Trent Williams.

Williams is holding out in a contract-related matter and, according to reports, has no intention of coming to training camp.

Penn, 36, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and played last season for Jay Gruden’s brother, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Jay Gruden did not sound overly concerned about Williams’ absence earlier this week.

“It’s just something we have to go through,” he said. “It’s business at this point. I expect him to come back. Hope is not a word I’m going to use — I expect him to come back. He understands what this franchise has done for him and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we get him back soon.”

Williams, who turned 31 earlier this month, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.

