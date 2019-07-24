Report: Financial issues mount for Redskins RB Peterson

Financial problems continue to mount for Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who is being sued for failure to repay a $5.2 million loan, according to a report Tuesday in The Athletic.

Now involved in three lawsuits, Peterson owes $6.6 million (which included interest and legal fees) to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, the company that filed the latest lawsuit in New York, according to The Athletic. He also owes a combined $3 million to two other creditors.

Chase Carlson, the lawyer for the 34-year-old Peterson, believes his client’s problems involve a matter of trusting the wrong people.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” Carlson said in a statement. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

Peterson reportedly has earned $99.22 million in his 12-year career, according to Spotrac.com, during which the seven-time Pro Bowler moved up to rank eighth in NFL history with 13,318 rushing yards.

Peterson, who agreed in March to a two-year deal with Washington worth up to $5 million that also includes annual incentives of $1.5 million, enters training camp on Wednesday in competition with Derrius Guice for the starting job.

Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Redskins last season after signing late in training camp following Guice’s torn ACL.

The 1,000-yard campaign was the eighth of Peterson’s career, topped by his memorable 2,097-yard season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, when he fell 8 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s all-time mark set in 1984. With another 1,000-yard season, Peterson would pass three more players — Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and Curtis Martin (14,101) on the career rushing list.

Peterson is tied with Jim Brown for fifth all-time with 106 career rushing scores. He needs five more to pass Walter Payton for fourth.

Peterson also has 272 receptions for 2,223 yards and six touchdowns during his 149-game career.

